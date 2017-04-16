A body was found in pond in a nature preserve on Chicago's North Side Sunday morning, according to police.

Around 8:05 a.m., officers responded to a call at the West Ridge Nature Preserve, located in the 5800 block of N. Western Ave.

A passing pedestrian discovered the body floating facedown in the pond and called 911, authorities said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office did not immediately confirm the fatality, and further details on the person's age or gender were unknown.

The Chicago Police Marine Unit and detectives remained on the scene and a death investigation is ongoing.