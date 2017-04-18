Attorneys for former Gov. Rod Blagojevich returned to court Tuesday to argue the former Illinois governor's latest appeal, perhaps his final one.

Blagojevich's attorneys said in their appeal it was "inconceivable" that Judge James Zagel failed to take into account an appellate court’s decision to throw out five counts when Zagelre-sentenced Blagojevich last August to his original 14-year sentence.

They wrote that Zagel had failed to take into consideration Blagojevich’s record in prison and the testimonials of more than 100 of his fellow inmates.

"Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence is far harsher than the sentences imposed on other governors convicted of political corruption," Attorney Len Goodman wrote in the filing with the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, "despite the fact that those governors, unlike Blagojevich, were convicted of accepting personal benefits in exchange for official favors."

It was not disputed that Blagojevich received no money as part of the alleged schemes for which he was convicted. Goodman noted former Illinois governor George Ryan received only six-and-a-half years in prison for his conviction on charges of steering millions of dollars of contracts to friends, and Edwin Edwards of Louisiana drew only a 10-year term, even though he was convicted of accepting bribes relating to the licensing of riverboat casinos.

"This case raises important, fundamental questions about where to draw the line between lawful political activity and crimes of extortion, bribery, and honest services fraud," Goodman wrote. "Blagojevich’s case is particularly important because it involves the solicitation or attempt to obtain campaign contributions, which the Supreme Court has held is a form of protected political speech that warrants heightened scrutiny.”

Goodman also charged that the court erred in its instructions to the jury, and that it was a mistake to give such heavy consideration to allegations that Blagojevich planned to offer the Barack Obama Senate seat to Jesse Jackson Jr. in exchange for $1.5 million in political contributions.

"He’s basically in prison for aggressive campaign fundraising," Goodman told NBC 5 on the anniversary of Blagojevich’s imprisonment last year. "Nobody in modern history has been prosecuted solely for campaign fundraising violations."