Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane is one of the best American-born players in the NHL today, but he did something awesome to honor a real American hero on a recent flight.

According to a photo posted by Twitter user Teri Truss, Kane gave up his first class seat on a recent flight so that a soldier could take the seat. The winger then posed for a photo with the flight attendant on the plane:

"Patrick Kane from The BLACKHAWKS gave up his 1st Class seat to a SOLDIER...what a class act....," the caption of the photo reads.

While the Blackhawks didn't do a whole lot of winning on the ice when they were dispatched from the postseason by the Nashville Predators, this certainly qualifies as a win off the ice for Kane.