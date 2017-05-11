Patrick Kane Makes Awesome Gesture to Soldier on Plane | NBC Chicago
Madhouse Enforcer | Chicago Blackhawks NHL Blog
Hard-hitting Blackhawks coverage

Patrick Kane Makes Awesome Gesture to Soldier on Plane

By James Neveau

    Getty Images

    Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane is one of the best American-born players in the NHL today, but he did something awesome to honor a real American hero on a recent flight. 

    According to a photo posted by Twitter user Teri Truss, Kane gave up his first class seat on a recent flight so that a soldier could take the seat. The winger then posed for a photo with the flight attendant on the plane: 

    "Patrick Kane from The BLACKHAWKS gave up his 1st Class seat to a SOLDIER...what a class act....," the caption of the photo reads. 

    While the Blackhawks didn't do a whole lot of winning on the ice when they were dispatched from the postseason by the Nashville Predators, this certainly qualifies as a win off the ice for Kane. 

    Published 58 minutes ago

