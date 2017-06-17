Who Will Blackhawks Protect in NHL Expansion Draft?

The NHL is expanding next season as it adds a new team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights. To fill out their roster, the league is holding an expansion draft that entitles the Golden Knights to select one player from each of the 30 current NHL teams. Find out how this could impact the Blackhawks.

Will the NHL Expansion Draft Nab One of Your Favorite Blackhawks?

The NHL Expansion Draft will take place on Tuesday, and teams had to submit their list of protected players to the league on Saturday afternoon.

Those lists, which will be released to the public at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, will feature some of the biggest names in the sport, but in the case of the Chicago Blackhawks, it will also provide a window into their thought process as they reshape their roster.

With that in mind, which players will the Blackhawks protect, and which ones will they let go?

Here are our predictions, as well as our reasoning behind the selections:

(Note: players like Artemi Panarin and Nick Schmaltz are automatically exempt, as they have not played in three NHL seasons)

* = Player automatically protected because of no-movement or no-trade clause in contract.

Forwards:

Artem Anisimov *

Ryan Hartman

Marian Hossa *

Tomas Jurco

Patrick Kane *

Richard Panik

Jonathan Toews *

The Blackhawks have the option of protecting eight skaters or protecting seven forwards and three defensemen, and we're leaning toward the second option for the team.

The only real question on this list came with Jurco, whom we predict the Blackhawks will protect over Dennis Rasmussen. Vegas will likely pick another player like Marcus Kruger or Trevor van Riemsdyk instead, but we're thinking that the team would rather protect a player that they gave up a mid-round draft pick for instead of a player like Rasmussen.

Two forwards will be exposed in this scenario, with Kruger and his $3 million cap hit joining Jordin Tootoo in that category.

Defensemen:

Niklas Hjalmarsson *

Duncan Keith *

Brent Seabrook *

The Blackhawks had to protect three defensemen, making this decision an easy one.

The team could have conceivably asked Seabrook to waive his no-movement clause to expose him in the draft, but it seems highly unlikely that Vegas would have wanted to deal with his nearly $7 million cap hit.

Two defensemen will be exposed in this scenario, as van Riemsdyk and Michal Rozsival will both be eligible for selection.

The young van Riemsdyk is arguably the most likely Blackhawks player to be taken in the draft, assuming that they don't already have a trade in place with Vegas.

Goalie:

Corey Crawford *

This was also a no-brainer, as Crawford has a no-movement clause on his contract.