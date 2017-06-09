Friday marks the seventh anniversary of one of the biggest moments in the history of the Chicago Blackhawks, as the team captured its first Stanley Cup championship in nearly 50 years on this date in 2010.

The victory, which came thanks to Patrick Kane’s overtime goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, gave the Blackhawks their first Stanley Cup victory since 1961, and it set the stage for one of the best runs in modern hockey history, as the Blackhawks would go on to win three Stanley Cup championships in six seasons.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, we’re taking a trip down memory lane with our list of the top five moments from that Stanley Cup run. Are we missing a video on our list? Make sure to share your take in the comments below.

5 Patrick Kane’s Game Tying Goal vs. Nashville

The Blackhawks were trailing in Game 5 of their first round series against the Nashville Predators, and to make matters worse, they were down a man as Marian Hossa was sitting in the penalty box with a five-minute major.

With less than 20 seconds to go, Patrick Kane scored the game-tying goal to send the contest into overtime, putting the United Center into a delirious frenzy:

4 Dustin Byfuglien Punctuates His Vancouver Hat Trick in Style

When Joel Quenneville put Dustin Byfuglien onto the top line with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, it immediately sparked the Blackhawks’ offense, and the big man made his coach look like a genius, as he scored his first career playoff hat trick and celebrated in a truly memorable style:

3 They’re Just Teeth

With the Blackhawks one win away from advancing to the Stanley Cup Final, Duncan Keith took a clearing attempt to the face, and he collapsed to the ground after getting drilled in the mouth by a flying puck.

Just a few minutes later, the defenseman came back out and finished the game despite losing seven teeth, and he ultimately helped guide the team to a Stanley Cup championship:

2 Marian Hossa Scores the Game-Winner

After being assessed a five-minute major penalty, Marian Hossa jumped out of the penalty box in overtime of Game 5 vs. the Nashville Predators, and he instantly made an impact as he scored the game-winning goal and was mobbed by his teammates:

1 Patrick Kane Makes the Blackhawks’ Cup Drought History

When Patrick Kane beat Michael Leighton to win the 2010 Stanley Cup championship for the Chicago Blackhawks, barely anyone in the building knew that he had done it. Despite the uncertainty, the puck was indeed lodged in the back of the net, and the Blackhawks were Stanley Cup champions:

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was ultimately named the 2010 Conn Smythe winner as the playoff MVP.