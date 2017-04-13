Illinois State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias (R) chats with Sam Sianis owner of the Billy Goat Tavern after stopping by the establishment to have lunch with some of his campaign staff on primary election day Feb. 2, 2010 in Chicago.

You’ll have to scoot a few aisles over for your Coke and “cheeps,” but the famous Billy Goat Tavern’s burgers will now be sold at Jewel-Osco stores, the Chicago Tribune reports.

While they don’t actually come with cheese, the frozen burgers will be available at most Jewel locations sometime this month, the newspaper reports. Two different types of cheezborgers will be sold: “The Original,” which is for “children and women on a first date,” the Billy Goat told the Tribune. The other is “The Curse Breaker”—a third-pound cheezborger harkening to the Cubs’ World Series victory last year.

According to the Tribune, the Billy Goat opened in 1934 and was the setting of a memorable “Saturday Night Live” skit that lifted the establishment’s mantra of “no fries, cheeps!” and “no Pepsi, Coke!”

The bar has a special place in Chicago history as the namesake for the goat that was denied entry to the 1945 World Series game landing a legendary curse on the Cubs—until now of course.

Sounds like it’s time for a few celebratory “Curse Breakers.”