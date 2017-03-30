Actor and noted Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray is a bit of a golf enthusiast, and in honor of the team beginning its World Series championship defense on Sunday night in St. Louis, the actor’s clothing company is re-releasing one of its most popular items.

That item is a white golf shirt with blue pinstripes, inspired by the home uniforms that the Cubs wear at Wrigley Field. The shirt originally went on sale last fall and sold out quickly, but thanks to the team’s World Series run, the William Murray Golf Company, which the actor runs with his brothers, has re-released the shirt for a limited time.

Here is a photo of the shirt in question:

Murray attended a slew of Cubs playoffs games last season, and has long been one of the team’s most famous supporters. After their World Series triumph, Murray hung out with the players in the clubhouse, pouring champagne on Theo Epstein and many other Cubs dignitaries.

The actor also represented the Cubs during this year’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am, even wearing a Cubs hat during one of his rounds in the tournament.