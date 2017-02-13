Best Pizza Places in Chicago: Report | NBC Chicago
Best Pizza Places in Chicago: Report

    There may only be leftovers since National Pizza Pie Day last Thursday, but the most devout supporters of the slice don’t need a special day of the week to chow down on some 'za.

    According to a list compiled by Foursquare, here are some of the best pizza places in Chicago.

    1. Piece, 1927 W. North Ave., Wicker Park

    Foursquare user Miguel Arce says: “Everything is awesome, build your own pizza and goat cheese dip are the best!!! Also really good beer!”

    2. Pequod’s Pizzeria, 2207 N. Clybourn Ave., Lincoln Park

    Foursquare user Jeremy Kuss says: “Awesome pizza, period. Had the deep dish with meatball. Great taste. Great crust. Just good pizza.”

    3. Giordano’s, 730 N. Rush St., Near North Side

    Foursquare user Zahi Kanaan says: “Cheese deep dish is always great. Try out a deep dish with Italian beef, green peppers, and onions. Get a side of Cesar salad just for the croutons. So tasty.”

    4. Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, 439 N. Wells St., Near North Side

    Foursquare user Serious Eats says: “The Malnati Chicago Classic, which combines a buttercrust with their awesome well-seasoned homemade sausage is Lou Malnati's at its finest. And that means it's one of the best deep dish pizzas of all.”

    5. Coalfire, 1321 W. Grand Ave., West Town

    Foursquare user Victoria Unger says: “Thin crust pizza is def the way to go and I love Coalfire's quick baked crust. Try the white pizza for sure - so fresh and lots of basil!”

    6. Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co., 2121 N. Clark St., Lincoln Park

    Foursquare user Cooper Smith says: “The pizza pot pie is sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings, sealed with dough in a casserole dish, baked, and served upside down. A unique and tastier alternative to traditional Chicago deep dish.”

    7. Gino’s East, 162 E. Superior St., Streeterville

    Foursquare user Stacy Masterson says: “Best deep dish I've had so far. Cheesy and delicious. Little more pricey than other places.”

    8. Dimo’s Pizza, 3463 N. Clark St., Lakeview

    Foursquare user Wookash says: “The chicken taco pizza is amazing! And the crust is so good!”

    9. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria, 1769 W. Sunnyside Ave., Ravenswood

    Foursquare user Jeff Beck says: “Very good pizza, and my girlfriend says it's the best gluten free crust she's ever had.”

    10. The Boiler Room, 2210 N. California Avenue, Logan Square

    Foursquare user Chris Chavez says: “This place never disappoints. Delicious pizza (the Purist is bomb), huge backyard and, of course, a free Jameson shot when you use their ATM.”

    11. Osteria La Madia, 59 W. Grand Ave., Near North Side

    Foursquare user John S. says: “The Parma classic Canberra ordered as a white pizza and it's amazing, pair that with the seasonal wild mushroom bruschetta and the romaine lettuce salad and voi la, perfection.”

    12. Flo & Santos, 1310 S. Wabash Ave., South Loop

    Foursquare user Mitch Johnson says: “Pizza is to die for. But there's also a really deep menu including Polish sausages and [pierogies]. Hearty food served in a pub atmosphere. Awesome.”

