BOSTON, MA - APRIL 30: Ben Zobrist #18 of the Chicago Cubs turns a double play in the third inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 30, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

A couple of familiar faces will be back in the Chicago Cubs’ lineup on Wednesday night as Ben Zobrist and Jon Jay will return from back issues.

Zobrist, who missed the Cubs’ last two games and was limited to pinch-hitting duty in two other recent games, will bat fifth and play second base for the Cubs, who will be looking for their second consecutive win over the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.

Meanwhile, Jay, who has been limited to two pinch hitting appearances in the team’s last four games, will also be back in the lineup, playing in right field and batting ninth as Joe Maddon looks to keep the offensive momentum going after seeing his team score nine runs in their win on Tuesday night.

The moves mean that Jeimer Candelario will be available off the bench, and Kris Bryant will move back to his familiar stomping grounds at third base and bat second in the game.

The Cubs will keep one hot-hitting rookie in the mix however, as Ian Happ, who has hit two home runs with the Cubs already, will bat fourth and play center field against the Reds.

First pitch, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.