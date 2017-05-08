Ben & Jerry's Recalls Mislabeled 'Pint Slices'

Ben & Jerry’s issued a nationwide recall of its ‘Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices,’ which may inadvertently contain ‘Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices.’

The affected product is sold in a paperboard box, containing three individually wrapped ice cream slices with UPC code of 076840657940 best by date AUG1218LT2 and lot number of AUG1218LT2, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased boxes of the above product with the affected UPC code and date code are asked to immediately discontinue use of the product, retain the outer box and call 877-270-7397. For more information, visit benjerry.com/recall.