Bears Star Kyle Long Gets Drug Tested After Poking Fun at NFL

By James Neveau

    Chicago Bears lineman Kyle Long has developed a reputation as one of the most outspoken players in the NFL during his time with the team, but that came at a cost after a recent tweet about the league's drug policy. 

    In a recent tweet, Long appeared to poke fun at the NFL over their policy banning the usage of marijuana by players, making a comment about how the league phrases its objections to the drug: 

    After that tweet was made public, Long went into Halas Hall for workouts ahead of hte team's OTA's later this month, and he had an unexpected gift waiting for him from the league: a random drug test: 

    While Long's story is an amusing one to some extent, the broader point about the benefits of marijuana over opioids has been a constant source of discussion in NFL circles. The league's stance on banning players for using marijuana has been contested by players and owners alike, and it's one of the big stories in the league as they begin to discuss the parameters of a new collective bargaining agreement. 

