With Nick Kwiatkoski out of the mix with a concussion and Danny Trevathan still recovering from offseason surgery, the Chicago Bears bolstered their linebacker corps by signing Kelvin Sheppard on Friday.

Sheppard, who spent the 2016 season with the Giants, started 11 games last season in the Big Apple, registering 27 tackles and 20 assisted tackles as he appeared in all 16 games.

In a corresponding roster move, the Bears cut loose rookie linebacker Hendrick Ekpe.

Sheppard has bounced around the NFL in his six-year career, with stops in Buffalo, Indianapolis, and Miami before he landed with the Giants last season. He has appeared in 93 career games, with 238 total tackles and three sacks in his NFL career.

The Bears will next take the field on Saturday night when they battle the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale.