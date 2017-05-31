CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 11: Connor Shaw #8 of the Chicago Bears passes against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field on August 11, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Broncos defeated the Bears 22-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

There’s an old saying that says every time a door closes, a window opens, and for one Chicago Bears quarterback, that is certainly the case after Mark Sanchez reportedly suffered a knee injury during workouts this week.

That quarterback is Connor Shaw, who was placed on waivers recently. After Sanchez’s reported injury, which will keep him out for the remainder of Offseason Training Activities, the Bears rescinded the waiver request on Shaw, keeping him on the roster as the team continues their workouts at Halas Hall.

Shaw, who missed the entire 2016 season with an injury that he suffered during the preseason, had tweeted on Tuesday thanking the Bears organization for its support, but then he replied to his own tweet with a perfectly timed meme to celebrate his quick return into the fold:

Football fans will instantly recognize "not so fast my friend" as the signature catchphrase of ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso, whose picture was the one picked by Shaw to illustrate how happy he was to still be with the Bears.

According to reports, Shaw will take the reps in OTA’s that were originally slated for Sanchez, and he’ll be the third-string quarterback as the team continues their workouts. Mike Glennon, also signed as a free agent this offseason, will get starter’s reps, and rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will be the second string as workouts continue.