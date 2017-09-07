Bears Injury report: Amukamara Sits, Long Returns to Field - NBC Chicago
Bears Injury report: Amukamara Sits, Long Returns to Field

By James Neveau

    The Chicago Bears could be short-handed in their secondary for their season opener on Sunday, as cornerback Prince Amukamara didn’t practice on Thursday.

    Amukamara, who signed a one-year contract with the Bears during the offseason, missed the practice with an ankle injury, and there is concern that he won’t be on the field when the team takes on the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.

    If Amukamara can’t go, then Kyle Fuller will likely suit up in his place at the starting cornerback spot alongside Marcus Cooper Sr.

    Six different Bears players were listed as limited participants in Thursday’s workout, including offensive lineman Kyle Long, who missed Wednesday’s practice as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

    Linebacker Sam Acho (ankle), defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (glute), cornerback Sherrick McManis (hamstring), linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) and wide receiver Markus Wheaton (finger) were also listed as limited.

    Rookie safety Eddie Jackson was a full participant in practice on Thursday as he continues to recover from a groin injury. 

