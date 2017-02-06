Oddsmakers Predict Chicago's 2018 Super Bowl Chances | NBC Chicago
Oddsmakers Predict Chicago's 2018 Super Bowl Chances

The 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis is a year away, but the Chicago Bears aren't getting any love from Las Vegas oddsmakers leading up to the game

By James Neveau

    As the confetti rains down on the New England Patriots after a stunning Super Bowl comeback victory, Chicago Bears fans are likely asking themselves about whether or not their team has a chance hoist the Lombardi Trophy at US Bank Stadium next season.

    Unfortunately, Las Vegas isn’t very bullish on the Bears’ chances of a title.

    According to R.J. Bell, an odds expert for the Associated press, the Bears have the third-worst odds of winning the title next year, with their chances standing at 125-to-1 headiing into the offseason. Only the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets (150-to-1) and the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49’ers (400-to-1) having a slimmer chance of winning the title next year.

    Things aren’t much better in the eyes of European oddsmakers. The Patriots are the favorites to win the title, with the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Seattle Seahawks close behind, but the Bears are way down the list, with their +15,000 chances only bettering the 49’ers (+20,000) and the Browns (+25,000) bettering them.

    Even with all of that negativity surrounding the chances of John Fox’s crew, there is still reason for optimism for Bears fans.

    The team has a ton of salary cap space, the third overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, and an entire offseason to sort things out on their roster, and with acquisitions like Jerrell Freeman, Akiem Hicks and Pernell McPhee coming on board in previous seasons, the Bears have shown that they can add playmakers when given the chance.

