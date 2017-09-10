Kyle Long to Miss Bears' Season Opener vs. Falcons - NBC Chicago
Kyle Long to Miss Bears' Season Opener vs. Falcons

By James Neveau

    The Chicago Bears will be without Kyle Long on Sunday afternoon, as the lineman has been ruled out of the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

    Long, who underwent surgery in the offseason, was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but he won’t be able to play after he was a limited participant in practice throughout the week.

    Tom Compton is expected to get the start that left guard for the Bears as they open their regular season. Cody Whitehair will remain at center for the game, with Hroniss Grasu starting the contest on the bench for the Bears.

    Wide receiver Markus Wheaton won’t play as he continues to deal with the aftermath of a broken pinky, and cornerback Prince Amukamara will also sit out the game as he works through an ankle injury he suffered in the preseason.

    Quarterback Mark Sanchez, lineman John Jenkins, Taquan Mizzell, and Tre McBride are the Bears’ other inactives this week. 

