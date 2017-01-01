Photos: Pipeline Protestors Hang From Rafters at Bears Game

Protestors of the Dakota Access Pipeline unfurl a banner calling for the divestment of US Bank from the rafters during the second quarter of the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears game on January 1, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

While the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings battle on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, another type of drama is unfolding high in the rafters.

During the first quarter of the game Sunday, a pair of protestors scaled steel girders and rapelled down from the rafters with a banner urging U.S. Bank, the naming rights sponsor of the stadium, to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline.

WGN Radio reporter Adam Hoge posted this photo of the banner, zoomed out for perspective on how high the protestors are hanging above the seating area:

Here is a closer photo:

According to reporters on the scene, the area beneath the protestors has been cleared of spectators, and firefighters and police officers are in the vicinity as they decide how to proceed with removing the duo.

Police officers scaled the girders to try to get the protestors down, but they have since climbed back down, according to a video posted by Chicago Tribune reporter Brad Biggs:

Matt Vensel, reporter for the Star Tribune, posted a statement purportedly from the protestors involved in the situation at the stadium:

We’ll keep fans updated as the situation unfolds.