NBC 5 meteorologist Andy Avalos is tracking a partly sunny, windy and warm Labor Day with a few scattered showers or storms possible in the afternoon across portions of the metro area. (Published 3 hours ago)

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Alert Monday morning for the south shore of Lake Michigan, including Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

The alert begins Monday afternoon and lasts through Tuesday evening.



"Life-threatening waves and currents are expected at the beaches," the alert reads. "People visiting the beaches should stay out of the water."

The NWS warned of waves reaching up to six feet as well as strong rip currents and structural currents expected in the area.

According to the alert, "exposed beaches" likely will see the most wave current impacts.



"Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars," the National Weather Service said in a statement. "Rip currents can sweep you into deeper water."

On the other hand, structural currents "form along piers where longshore currents and wave action flow into the structure. Structural currents can sweep you into deeper water along the pier structure."