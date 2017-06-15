Bartlett Man Donates 100th Pint of Blood

A Bartlett man donated his 100th pint of blood on Wednesday, and he wants to spread the message about the importance of blood donation.

Wednesday marked World Blood Donor Day, and for one Bartlett man, the occasion was the perfect opportunity to give a very special pint of blood.

That man, Bartlett native Andy Seidler, donated his 100th pint of blood on Wednesday afternoon, and he wanted to share his story to help encourage others to do the same.

Seidler has been donating blood since he was 18 years old, but he’s been stepping up his efforts in recent years. He has donated blood every six weeks since 2004, and he hit the 100 pint plateau with his donation on Wednesday.

According to the American Red Cross, each pint of blood donated can save up to three lives, and blood banks throughout the area are always looking for a bigger supply during the summer months.

For information on local blood drives and the qualifications needed to donate, potential donors can visit the American Red Cross website.