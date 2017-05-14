Barry Manilow Cancels Chicago Performance

Honoree Barry Manilow speaks onstage at the 65th Annual BMI Pop Awards on May 9 in Los Angeles, California.

Barry Manilow has canceled his upcoming concert in Chicago.

The legendary singer-songwriter was scheduled to perform at Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Wednesday, but revealed in a Facebook post that the show will not go on as he focuses on his health.

Manilow is "on doctor's orders" to rest as he has strained vocal chords, the statement on his Facebook page reads.

He was also expected to perform at The Forum near Los Angeles on Sunday, which has also been canceled.

Both concerts will be rescheduled, according to the Facebook post, and tickets issued for the original dates will be honored - no exchange necessary. Top Celeb Pic: Jeff Koons Installs New Sculpture at 30 Rock

"We're terribly sorry for any inconvenience" the statement reads, "but we look forward to seeing you very soon!"

The statement did not mention Manilow's shows in New York and Connecticut, planned for the end of the month.

In April, the 73-year-old icon spoke publicly for the first time about his sexuality, sparking an outpouring of support in announcing that he is gay and married to longtime manager Garry Kief.