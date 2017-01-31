No Injuries Reported in Barrington House Fire

Several departments in the area were called to help battle a fire inside a 6,000-square-foot home this morning in Chicago's northwest suburbs. NBC 5's Lauren Petty reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Fire crews battled a four-alarm fire at a 6,000-square-foot home in northwest suburban Barrington early Tuesday.

Barrington Countryside Fire Chief Jim Kreher said the home at 26153 W. Cuba Rd. had been burning for some time when they received the call around 2 a.m., causing part of its roof to collapse.

Several departments in the area were called to help battle the blaze for nearly 2.5 hours before it was put out. Due to the collapsed roof, firefighters were unable to safely enter the home, making it difficult to easily access the flames. [412265473, C]]

Getting enough water to the home also proved to be a challenge, fire officials said, as Barrington only has a handful of hydrants. Additional water trucks had to be brought in from surrounding towns.

Because of how spread out the homes are in the area, the fire was heavily involved before neighbors saw smoke and called 911.

The home, found on a private lane about a quarter mile down Cuba Road, had an addition under construction, fire officials said.

Kreher said he has spoken to the homeowners, who were out of town at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.