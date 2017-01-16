Boy, 12, Dies After Barrington Bicycle Accident

A 12-year-old boy died in suburban Barrington Saturday after sustaining a “severe head injury” during a bicycle accident, authorities confirmed Monday.

Police and fire personnel were called to the 300 block of Sharon Drive about 3:40 p.m. Saturday for an unresponsive male. The responders began to treat the boy for his injuries at the scene. The boy was then transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he died, officials said in a news release.

The boy was injured in the 400 block of North Lake Zurich Road, according to officials. An investigation determined the boy’s death was accidental.

“The Barrington Police and Fire Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s friends and family,” the news release read.

No other details were immediately available.