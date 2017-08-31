Video shows past champions Khalid Khannouchi and Deena Kastor crossing the finish line at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017)

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon will donate $2 to Advocate Children’s Hospital for every runner who crosses the finish line of the International Chicago 5K, marathon race organizers announced.

The second annual 5K race, sponsored by Advocate, kicks off marathon weekend, stepping off at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.



More than 2,700 participants crossed the finish line at last year's inaugural race, created to "celebrate Chicago’s global and cultural diversity." More finishers are expected at this fall's race.

“For so many, completing a 5K can be the start of a transformation, and that’s what we’re all about,” said Advocate Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Jo Golson. “We’re committed to helping people leave the past behind and take that first bold step on the path to a healthier lifestyle."



“As the largest health system in the state, Advocate understands the value of our running community and the health and fitness industry as a whole," Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski said.

Spots are still available for the race. The registration fee is $35, and runners will receive a commemorative scarf, event bib number/timing device and a finisher medal.

The 40th anniversary Bank of America Chicago Marathon takes place Oct. 8 with thousands of runners from more than 100 countries and all 50 states.

