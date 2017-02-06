The Oak Park woman convicted of killing her mother in Bali in 2014 appeared to have confessed to the murder in an online video that has yet to be authenticated. But the family of Heather Mack said her story has changed so many times, it’s impossible to discern truth from deception.

“Since the brutal murder of my dear sister, Sheila, two and a half years ago, our family has had to endure endless lies about what actually happened in Bali,” said Debbi Curran in a statement to NBC 5 Investigates.

Mack and her then-boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were found guilty of killing Sheila von Wiese-Mack and stuffing her body in a suitcase. Mack and Schaefer are now serving 10 and 18 year prison sentences, respectively. Mack is also raising the couple’s daughter, Stella, who was born in Indonesia.

But in the video posted online last weekend, Mack appears to take the blame for killing her mother. She said her mother was responsible for her father’s death years earlier and she only learned about it shortly before leaving for Bali.

“I killed her myself and then I told Tommy that if he did not help me clean the room and get rid of the body that I would tell the police that he did it,” Mack said in the video.

Curran said the family is struck by the utter lack of any remorse from Heather over her mother’s murder.

“I don't regret killing my mother and as evil as that may sound, that's my reality,” Mack said in the video. “If somebody killed Stella, I wouldn't regret killing them either, but I regret bringing Tommy in to it.”

Curran said the family continues to be very worried about the health and safety of Stella.

According to Indonesian law, Mack can raise Stella in prison up until her second birthday. That day is fast-approaching.