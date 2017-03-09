Baez, Quintana Hope to Lead Teams to World Baseball Classic Glory

Spring training is a time of soaking up the sun and getting prepared for the long grind of a big league season, but generally Major League players are able to enjoy themselves a bit as their teams play games that hold no meaning in the standings.

Every four years, however, that changes for some players. That’s because of the World Baseball Classic, which kicked off its fourth edition this week in Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea. The tournament features 16 of the best baseball nations in the world, and it’s provided some great drama and theater during its history.

This year’s tournament should be no exception. Along with the perennial stalwarts like the United States, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic are a slew of countries that will be looking to make a big mark on the international stage. Countries like Israel and the Netherlands have already made some serious noise in the tournament, and other nations like Puerto Rico and Mexico will be hoping to join that club when the tournament kicks off for them.

For Chicago baseball fans, there are a few players that will be participating in the tournament that they can root for. Cubs fans, fresh off a World Series title, will only have one player from their big league roster in the tournament, as infielder Javier Baez will man second base for the Puerto Rico squad as they try to win Group D.

For White Sox fans, their rooting interests in the tournament will be a bit more complicated. Four players from the team’s roster will be participating, and they will be representing three different countries.

Jose Quintana headlines that list, as the hurler will be the ace of Colombia’s staff in Group C play. He’ll start the opening game of the tournament for the Colombians as they face Team USA at Marlins Park in Miami.

When Quintana toes the rubber, he’ll be going up against two of his White Sox teammates. Relievers David Robertson and Nate Jones will both be donning the Stars and Stripes for the tournament, and both will be trying to help the American squad to its first World Baseball Classic championship.

Rounding out the Sox quartet of WBC participants is pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, who will be pulling on the red and green jersey of Team Mexico as they get to play on their home soil in Group D play.

Gonzalez and the Mexican squad will kick off their tournament on Thursday night when they take on Italy. Baez and his Puerto Rico teammates will start their tournament on Friday when they face Venezuela, while Quintana and the Colombian squad will battle Team USA on Friday at 5pm.

Here is the full schedule for all four teams with Chicago connections in the tournament:

Colombia Schedule:

March 10 vs. United States 5 p.m. Central

March 11 vs. Canada 11am Central

March 12 vs. Dominican Republic 11:30 a.m. Central

Puerto Rico Schedule:

March 10 vs. Venezuela 8pm Central

March 11 vs. Mexico 8:30pm Central

March 12 vs. Italy 2:30pm Central

Mexico Schedule:

March 9 vs. Italy 8pm Central

March 11 vs. Puerto Rico 8:30pm Central

March 12 vs. Venezuela 9pm Central

United States Schedule:

March 10 vs. Colombia 5pm Central

March 11 vs. Dominican Republic 5:30pm Central

March 12 vs. Canada 6pm Central

The top two teams in each group will advance to the next round, with Groups A and B heading to Tokyo and Groups C and D heading to San Diego’s Petco Park.

The semifinals and championship game will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles near the end of the month.