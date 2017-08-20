Avila Delivers Cubs a Wild Win Over Blue Jays

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 20: The Blue Angels fly behind the scoreboard at Wrigley Field during the fifth inning of a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Toronto Blue Jays on August 20, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The famous Blue Angels repeatedly rocked Wrigley Field on Sunday afternoon, but it was the Chicago Cubs who drew the loudest ovation as they scored a stunning comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Cubs trailed by two runs going into the bottom of the 10th inning, but Alex Avila played the hero as his two-run single gave the team a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays and a three-game sweep in the series.

Albert Almora Jr. had a three-run double in the third inning, and Kyle Hendricks pitched six innings and gave up three runs as the Cubs secured the victory.

After the game went into extra innings, the Cubs gave up two runs in the top of the 10th, as Josh Donaldson scored after advancing to second on a strange errant throw from Avila. Norichika Aoki then drew a bases loaded walk off of Justin Wilson, and the Blue Jays seized a two-run lead.

The game took an even stranger turn in the bottom of the inning as Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez both reached base on dropped third strikes. Schwarber scored on an RBI single by Ben Zobrist, setting the stage for Avila's heroics.

The catcher lined a single to right field, scoring both Zobrist and Baez to secure the win and the sweep for the Cubs.

The Cubs will have Monday off before embarking on a road trip, which will start in Cincinnati on Tuesday night.