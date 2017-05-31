After her son was brutally bullied at a suburban school and administrators and teachers didn’t tell her what was going on, a mother is demanding answers. NBC 5’s Ash-Har Quraishi reports.

After her son was bullied at a suburban school, and administrators didn’t tell her what was going on, a mother is demanding answers.

That mother, Jermica Weatherspoon, says that her son Tyson came home with wood chips in his underwear a few weeks ago after his school day at East Aurora’s Nicholas A. Hermes Elementary School ended.

A classmate had put the woodchips in his underwear, according to Weatherspoon, and although administrators disciplined the child, they left the woodchips alone and didn’t tell her what had happened.

“I don’t understand how you can just sit there and let my child sit there all day with woodchips in his underwear,” she said. “When I drop my child off at school, you’re his teacher. We’ve talked several times about his grades, so I expect you to contact me if he’s being bullied as well.”

After learning of the incident, Weatherspoon confronted the teacher, but the conversation didn’t resolve the issues as the teacher said that it “wasn’t her job” to tell the Weatherspoon’s about what had happened to their son.

“She immediately started placing blame and told me it wasn’t her job to do so,” she said. “She thought the principal had contacted me. She took no accountability at all.”

After the conversation with the teacher, Weatherspoon took things a step further when she contacted the Aurora Police Department instead.

In response to Weatherspoon’s story, the East Aurora School District issued a statement saying that they want kids to feel good when they come to school.

“We want all our students to feel good about coming to school each day,” the statement read. “When students are affected by something that happens at school, we want parents to feel like a clear line of communication exists between them, the teacher, and the administration.”

After the incident, which she says contributed to a serious decline in her son’s excitement to go to school, Weatherspoon says that she will be enrolling the boy in a different school next year.

“I assumed he was okay,” she said. “Children need to know that it’s not okay to be bullied.”