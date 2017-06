A 22-year-old Aurora man is in good condition after he was shot while sitting at his car at a gas station, police say.

The incident occurred around 6:21 p.m., according to Aurora Police. The victim was sitting in his car in the 1600 block of Montgomery Rd. when a person walked up to the vehicle and opened fire.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in good condition, according to police.