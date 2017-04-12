Artist Captures Wrigley Field in Dazzling Work of Art | NBC Chicago
Artist Captures Wrigley Field in Dazzling Work of Art

The dazzling picture was created by using the names of every Cubs player ever

By James Neveau

    The Chicago Cubs have been the subject of countless songs, books, and will even be the subject of a movie in the coming years, and one very talented artist has added his interpretation to the mix as the team opens their championship defense.

    That artist is Daniel Duffy, who creates works of art by literally constructing pictures out of words. In his latest work, Duffy created an image of Wrigley Field, and astute fans will notice a very distinct pattern to the words that he used.

    That’s because Duffy inserted the name of every single player to suit up for the Cubs since they joined the National League in 1876. The players’ names were assembled to create a view of the ballpark from down the right field line, and the resulting image is simply stunning:

    Duffy has several other Cubs-related pictures on his Twitter page, including an image of the Wrigley Field marquee and an image of the Cubs players celebrating on the field after winning the World Series championship in 2016. 

