Arrieta, Russell Making Progress Toward Return to Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are getting ready for a big series against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it appears that reinforcements could be on their way for the stretch run.

According to manager Joe Maddon, shortstop Addison Russell will work out with the team at Wrigley Field on Saturday, and if all goes according to plan, he could be back in the lineup very soon.

Russell, who has been out since early August with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, has worked out pain-free over the last several days at the Friendly Confines, and told media that he hopes he will be able to return for Sunday’s finale against the Cardinals.

Maddon also said that Russell would likely be held to limitations similar to what have been imposed on catcher Willson Contreras after he came back from his hamstring injury. Contreras has been cleared to catch, but hasn’t played the outfield and hasn’t played all nine innings of a game since his return.

Cubs President Theo Epstein said that Russell will play shortstop when he returns to the team, and that he will unquestionably be on the team’s playoff roster if he is healthy enough to play.

The Cubs also got big news on pitcher Jake Arrieta, who will throw a bullpen session on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley. The hurler has been out with a hamstring injury, but he says that if his bullpen goes according to plan that he could make three more starts this season, beginning with an outing against the Milwaukee Brewers next weekend at Miller Park.

Arrieta tweaked the hamstring against the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier in the month, and has missed his last two starts for the Cubs.

The Cubs did get one bit of bad news, as reliever Hector Rondon has elbow inflammation and will be shut down for a few days. The team is hoping that he will be able to avoid a disabled list stint, but they’ll let him rest as the playoff push continues.