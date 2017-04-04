Four people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a Chicago restaurant Thursday afternoon just blocks from where a pregnant woman had been found dead hours earlier. Trina Orlando reports.

An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left four people dead on Chicago's South Side last week, police announced Tuesday.

Detectives made the arrest on Tuesday, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet, adding that a news conference to announce the arrest was scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Four people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a restaurant in the city's South Shore neighborhood last Thursday.

Around 3:30 p.m., a gunman walked into Nadia Fish and Chicken, located in the 7500 block of S. Coles Ave. and opened fire, according to police.

Emmanuel C. Stokes, 28, and Edwin Davis, 32, were fatally shot inside the restaurant, officials said. Two other men, 20-year-old Dillon and 19-year-old Raheem Jackson, ran from the scene but were found shot in different parking lots within a block of the restaurant.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Dillon and Raheem Jackson were brothers visiting their mother at the restaurant where she worked, family members said.

Guglielmi said Thursday that the shooting was "believed to be gang related retaliation from another incident," though he did not offer further details.

On Tuesday, Guglielmi said the suspect in custody was a 19-year-old man and was being interrogated, with more information to come during Wednesday's news conference.

The quadruple homicide was just one of three separate shootings that took place in the South Shore neighborhood in less than 12 hours on Thursday, leaving seven people dead. String of Violence Rocks Chicago's South Shore

Hours earlier, a pregnant woman was found shot to death in an apartment less than one mile from the restaurant.

Patrice L. Calvin, 26, was discovered shortly after 12 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head in the 7500 block of South Luella, Chicago police said.

Calvin was four months pregnant with her first child, her father told NBC 5.

Around 11 p.m. that night, a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were riding in a gray van heading south on South Shore Drive when a black Jeep pulled alongside them near 70th Street, police said.

A shooter in the Jeep opened fire, hitting the woman in the side of the head as she sat in the front passenger seat. The man was shot in the side of his body in the back seat. The van crashed into a pole at 71st Street, and they died at the scene, police said.

The string of violence led Chicago's police chief to say he felt "angry and sick."

"You have my promise that CPD will utilize the full weight of our resources to go after the individuals responsible for yesterday's incidents," CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson told reporters Friday afternoon.

No one was in custody in connection with the first and third shootings, according to police, who continue to investigate.