Charges Filed in Fatal Burr Ridge Hit and Run Accident

After 26-year old Abin Mathew was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday night, his friends spoke about a man they described as "soft-spoken and caring." NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

A man was charged Thursday in a hit and run crash in the western suburbs that left one person dead and four injured, authorities said.

The suspect in the crash was identified by investigators as 19-year old Marlon K. Myles. Myles was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death. The Sheriff's Office says that additional charges could be considered after the completion of toxicology tests.

Myles will appear in bond court at the DuPage County Courthouse on Friday morning.



The crash, which occurred late Wednesday night in Willowbrook, took the life of 26-year old Westmont-resident Abin Mathew, and injured four others.

Mathew had recently been married according to friends, and was preparing to go back to India to celebrate with a second ceremony in the near future.

"A couple of days ago he was talking about it, and he wanted me to go with him to help pick out some dresses for the wedding," a friend of Mathew's told NBC 5. "It never happened."

The intersection near where the accident took place is one that residents feel is too dangerous, and in the aftermath of the crash, they're renewing their calls for more safety features on the road.

"It's very dangerous here," resident Darryl Henkel said. "Residents have a hard time pulling in and out because there's no light here. There's been several accidents here over the years."