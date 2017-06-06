Arlington Heights Student Awarded ‘Spirit of Cooling’ Scholarship | NBC Chicago
Arlington Heights Student Awarded ‘Spirit of Cooling’ Scholarship

A Chicago-area student was awarded a $1,000 scholarship in memory of an NBC Chicago employee

By Elyssa Kaufman

    An Arlington Heights high school student was awarded Monday with a $1,000 scholarship by the Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA) in memory of NBC Chicago’s late special events director, Carol Cooling.

    Graduating senior, Ashley Roscoe, was presented with the fourth annual “Spirit of Carol Cooling” scholarship at a John Hersey High School assembly on June 5.

    Cooling, a Hersey High School alum, lost her battle with cancer in 2013. She worked closely on the production of NBC 5’s Chicago Auto Show TV special and developed a relationship with the CATA.

    The CATA awards the scholarship yearly to a graduating senior in honor of Cooling. The scholarship has been awarded since 2014, and the CATA plans to fund the scholarship through 2023. Award recipient Roscoe said she plans to use her scholarship to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the fall.

    John Hersey High School Assistant Principal John Novak said Roscoe, just like Cooling, has a positive influence on others.

    “Her desire to bring awareness to the plight of others in an effort to help better their circumstances has been a strong drive throughout her high school career,” Novak said in a press release. “We are thankful that the Chicago Automobile Trade Association continues to honor a Hersey student in Carol's memory.”


