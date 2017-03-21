Man Charged After Offensive Posters Found on University of Chicago Campus | NBC Chicago
Man Charged After Offensive Posters Found on University of Chicago Campus

    Getty Images
    A Pedestrian walks through the Main Quadrangles (Quad) on the Hyde Park Campus of the University of Chicago on November 30, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    A 21-year-old suburban man was charged in connection with offensive fliers found on the University of Chicago's campus recently. 

    The university said Matthew Urbanik, of Schaumburg, was charged Thursday with one count of felony criminal damage to property.

    Urbanik was also permanently barred from university property, though school officials said he had no known connection to the campus. 

    More than a dozen racist and anti-Semitic posters were found on campus earlier this month. 

    Published at 6:11 PM CDT on Mar 20, 2017 | Updated 22 minutes ago

