Man Charged After Offensive Posters Found on UIC Campus

A 21-year-old suburban man was charged in connection with offensive fliers found on the University of Illinois at Chicago's campus recently.

The university said Matthew Urbanik, of Schaumburg, was charged Thursday with one count of felony criminal damage to property. Urbanik was also permanently barred from university property, though school officials said he had no known connection to the campus.

About 100 racist and anti-Semitic posters were found in the university's library and other campus buildings on Tuesday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

After the first fliers were found on campus Tuesday, UIC said in an email to students and faculty that such actions “will not be tolerated on our campus.”

“Such actions do not reflect the values we hold as a community,” the statement said. “As we investigate this recent event, we strongly encourage all members of our university to exercise their right to free speech in a manner that recognizes these principles and avoids prejudice or stereotypes.”