Down 5-2 when the top of the ninth inning started, the Chicago Cubs needed a hero to help keep their hopes of winning the contest alive, and naturally they got a big hit out of one of their biggest stars.

That star was first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who stepped up to the plate with two runners on and two outs in the inning. On an inside pitch, Rizzo did what he does best and turned on it, rifling it over the right field wall to tie the game at 5-5:

The blast didn’t even get 50 feet off the ground, according to home run tracking data. The exit velocity was 108 MPH off of Rizzo’s bat, and the ball travelled 369 feet before caroming off the railing just beyond the right field wall at the Great American Ballpark.

The home run was Rizzo’s second of the season, and it doubled his RBI total to six on the young campaign.