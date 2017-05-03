After winning the World Series last year, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is back with a championship edition of his "Rizzo's" breakfast cereal.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has graced magazine covers, appeared on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and won a World Series championship, but all of that success hasn’t dimmed his enthusiasm for being a breakfast cereal spokesman.

The first baseman, whose “Rizzo’s” line of cereal sold like hotcakes last season, unveiled a new box design for the coming year, featuring his smiling face after making the last out of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians.

Here is the box design:

“I love being a part of this, and it’s really cool going into a Jewel and seeing yourself on a cereal box,” he said. “It never gets old.”

The cereal, which helps benefit Rizzo’s charitable foundation, will be available both in Jewel-Osco retailers and at PLB Sports’ website. It will come in a Championship Edition 14 oz. box, and is a honey-nut flavored oat cereal.

When Rizzo was asked by reporters about what it was like to know that 2000 people a day would wake up and look at his face while eating their cereal, Rizzo said that he was inspired by his own breakfast-eating habits as a child.

“As a kid, I would buy cereal boxes just for the back if there were cool games and stuff,” he said. “For kids to be eating this and reading the side and the back (of the box) is crazy.”

Rizzo’s foundation, called the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, helps benefit families whose children are battling cancer. Rizzo, a cancer survivor himself, has also hosted charitable events to benefit the foundation, including a charity walk and the upcoming “Cook-Off for Cancer,” which will take place later this month in the West Loop.