After winning the World Series last year, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is back with a championship edition of his "Rizzo's" breakfast cereal.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has gained a well-earned reputation as a philanthropist during his time in the Windy City, and on Monday morning his foundation announced yet another massive charitable donation.

That donation, which totaled $3.5 million, will be used to set up two endowment funds at the Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and was announced by the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation on Monday morning:

Despite playing in a six-hour, 18-inning game on Sunday night, Rizzo woke up early to share the news to his Twitter followers:

According to a press release issued by the hospital, one of the endowments, the “Hope 44 Endowed Fund,” will provide grants to families facing financial hardship during their children’s battles against cancer. According to the release, $75,000 has already been granted to families under the endowment, with more to come to help cover expenses like child care, rent, meals, and insurance co-pays.

The other fund, called the “Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Child Life Endowed Fund,” will pay for two oncology specialists at the hospital to help assist in the fight against childhood cancer. Both positions will be fully funded by the endowment, according to the release.

Rizzo has made numerous visits to children at Lurie, and has funded numerous initiatives in the fight against cancer. The first baseman fought his own battle with the disease, having been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2008, and he established his foundation to help families and children dealing with the disease.

According to Carrie Muskat of Cubs.com, the 18th floor waiting room at the hospital will be renamed after Rizzo’s foundation, as the first baseman has committed more than $4 million to the hospital since his arrival in Chicago.