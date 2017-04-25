Anthony Rizzo has been part of some remarkable moments for the Chicago Cubs, and he reflected on some of those moments in a new video Tuesday.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has the distinction of catching the final out of the team’s first World Series championship in 108 years, and on Tuesday he reflected on that moment in a new video.

The video, which also features former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, was released by The Player’s Tribune, and shows Rizzo discussing the moment, what went through his head as he caught the ball, and what the victory meant for him and for fans of the Cubs:

“It was like ‘oh my God. We just won,’” Rizzo said. “All those emotions about it being the World Series, it being the Cubs, of breaking the curse. The roller coaster of that game was amazing,”

The video also includes Ortiz reflecting on the value of social media, as he discusses what having access to fans means for players in the digital age.

“The game is more of a challenge for you guys playing in this era than my first 10 years in the bigs, because now the game comes with extra stuff, and if you don’t know how to deal with it, it’ll catch up (to you),” Ortiz said.

Rizzo and Ortiz were members of the same organization when Rizzo was drafted by the Boston Red Sox, but he was traded to San Diego before he appeared in a big league game. Ortiz himself has plenty of experience with winning titles as well, having won three World Series as a member of the Red Sox.