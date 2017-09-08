Amukamara Doubtful, Long Questionable vs. Falcons Sunday

The Chicago Bears are preparing to open the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they may have to face the defending NFC champions without a few key players.

On the team’s final injury report on Friday afternoon, the Bears revealed that cornerback Prince Amukamara did not practice with the team and is officially listed as “doubtful” for Sunday’s game. Amukamara is dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him out of practice all week, and it looks as though Kyle Fuller will get the start at cornerback against the Falcons on Sunday.

Three more players were listed as questionable after being limited participants in Friday’s workout, including left guard Kyle Long. Long has not played a single snap this preseason as he’s dealt with a variety of injuries, and although he has not been ruled out, it’s likely a longshot that he’ll be able to suit up for the opener.

Wide receiver Markus Wheaton, who underwent an appendectomy during training camp and then broke his pinky in his first practice back, was also a limited participant, and he too is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Finally, linebacker Pernell McPhee is questionable for the game as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury. The linebacker was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list before the team set their 53-man roster, but it’s unclear whether McPhee is up to speed enough to suit up Sunday.

Final playing decisions are due 90 minutes before kickoff, which is scheduled for noon at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.