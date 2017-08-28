 Amazon Takes Over Whole Foods: What It Means for Prices, Shoppers - NBC Chicago
OLY-CHICAGO

Amazon Takes Over Whole Foods: What It Means for Prices, Shoppers

2 hours ago

Amazon finalized its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods Monday, kicking off its first day of ownership by slashing prices on some of its best-selling grocery staples. The online retail giant also plans to integrate its technology into the company, eventually allowing customers to order groceries online and even use Amazon’s Prime membership as a loyalty program for special savings and benefits. For those curious about what the new prices will be, here are a few items that were lowered at the Whole Foods in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood:

Prices at Whole Foods are expected to drop after Amazon completes its purchase of the grocery chain. NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski has more.

More Photo Galleries
The Looks and Performances of 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
Hidden Border Tunnel Found at Otay Mesa Crossing
Connect With Us
AdChoices