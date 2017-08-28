Amazon finalized its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods Monday, kicking off its first day of ownership by slashing prices on some of its best-selling grocery staples. The online retail giant also plans to integrate its technology into the company, eventually allowing customers to order groceries online and even use Amazon’s Prime membership as a loyalty program for special savings and benefits. For those curious about what the new prices will be, here are a few items that were lowered at the Whole Foods in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood:

