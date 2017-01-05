The family of a woman who was struck and killed by an Amazon delivery truck on Chicago’s South Side last month has filed a wrongful death suit against the e-commerce giant.

The suit, seeking more than $50,000, also names the delivery partner, Inpax, and driver Valdimar Gray, 29, who was charged with misdemeanor traffic violations after the death Telesfora Escamilla. The 84-year-old was crossing the street at West 28th Street and South Drake Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. Witnesses say the driver of the truck swerved around another vehicle and blew a stop sign before fatally striking her.

Exclusive Woman Behind Viral Michaels Tirade Breaks Silence

The family’s attorney say the driver’s negligence is to blame for her death.

“Her life was taken by a very careless and very negligent driver,” Louis Cairo, who is representing the Escamillas, said.

Amazon released a statement Thursday.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time,” it reads. “Any accident that occurs is one too many and we will continue to work with police and the delivery service provider as they investigate."

Dressed in black and wearing gold bows in honor of their mother, Escamilla’s children couldn’t hold their tears back.

“My mom was worth something, she was a life that we all adored and the community adored her,” daughter Gloria Escamilla said Thursday. “And the church family that she was a part of couldn’t get over it still.”

Family members said the death, just three days before Christmas, has left the tightknit family devastated.

“Christmas is my mother’s favorite holiday. And it won’t be for us anymore because we have this memory of her,” daughter Gloria Escamilla said.

Thursday would have been Telesfora Escalmilla’s 85th birthday.