While authorities maintain there is no known threat to Chicago after a deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on Monday, Allstate Arena announced plans to increase security for a performance by The Weeknd Tuesday night.

The pop star is scheduled to perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Rosemont venue, where security is provided by Rosemont police, rather than being contracted out, according to Allstate Arena’s Executive Director Pat Nagle.

“The police chief was over here last night, and we decided to step up the number of uniformed officers and patrol vehicles outside,” Nagle said, adding that he has not seen a single incident in his 27 years with the venue.

“We do have bomb sniffing dogs… and plainclothes officers throughout the arena, and we wand everyone, even kids,” Nagle continued.

The heightened police presence comes in the wake of a suicide bombing that killed 22 people and wounded 59 others – including 12 children under the age of 16 – at Manchester Arena, where Ariana Grande was scheduled to perform on Monday night.

British police said an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena killed 22 people, including children, and injured more than 50. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the carnage, though a top American intelligence official said the claim could not be verified.

Manchester police identified the bombing suspect as 22-year-old Salman Abedi but gave no further details. British police also raided two sites in the northern English city and arrested a 23-year-old man at a third location.

Grande, who was not injured in the blast, tweeted: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

Chicago police said Monday that there is no known threat to the area following the deadly attack, but asked the public to stay alert.

"CPD is closely monitoring the incident in Manchester and we are in real-time communication with our federal partners," CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

"At this time, there is no nexus or known threat to the Chicago area but as always, we encourage individuals to report suspicious activity to 911," Guglielmi continued. "Our thoughts and prayers goes out to all of those affected by this horrible tragedy."

A spokesman for Allstate Arena echoed the sentiment Tuesday in a statement announcing the heightened security measures.

“Our condolences, thoughts, and prayers go out to all those affected by the recent attack in Manchester. As one of the largest concert venues in the country, we recognize the need for the highest safety and security standards,” the statement reads. “In light of yesterday’s events, concert-goers will see an even greater police presence tonight. Concert-goers are reminded that no backpacks or liquids are allowed into the Allstate Arena, and that all persons entering the venue are subject to magnetic screenings and pat-downs.”

“We are confident that our patrons will be safe and secure as they enjoy tonight’s show, as well as all other public events at the Allstate Arena,” it concluded.