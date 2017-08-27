Alert Issued After String of Car Part Thefts

Chicago Police have issued a community alert after a series of thefts targeting catalytic converters in the city’s Sheffield Neighbors neighborhood.

In all, six different thefts have been reported between August 7 and 23, according to police. Three of those thefts took place within a three-block radius on N. Lakewood Ave.

Thieves are removing the catalytic converters off of cars in each theft, and appear to be primarily targeting Lexus and Honda cars, the alert says.

Police recommend that residents keep their cars locked at night, and that they report any suspicious activity to authorities.

Here is the list of thefts:

2100 block of N. Fremont between Aug. 7 and 8

1800 block of N. Bissell St. between Aug. 7 and 8

2100 block of N. Lakewood Ave. between Aug. 18 and 19

2200 block of N. Lakewood Ave. on Aug. 19

2300 block of N. Lakewood Ave. between Aug. 18 and 20

500 block of W. Fullerton Pkwy between Aug. 21 and 23

Police do not have a description of the suspect(s) in the case, but encourage residents to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380 or to dial 911 if a theft takes place.