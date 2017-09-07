Aldi to Host One-Day Hiring Blitz in Chicagoland Area

Discount grocery chain Aldi will hire hundreds of workers during a one-day hiring blitz next week, the company announced. (Published 21 minutes ago)

Grocery store chain Aldi is hiring 300 new employees in a one-day hiring blitz on Tuesday, the company announced.

According to a press release issued by the company, the hiring event will take place on Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will include most of the chain’s locations in Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.

People looking for jobs with the company can apply in person during the hiring event, and a full list of stores that will be participating is available on the company’s website.

For those that are hired by the company, the starting wage at all Aldi stores is $11.75 per hour, according to the company.

The hiring bonanza is part of a series of store renovations that is taking place at stores across the area. More than 130 stores will ultimately be updated as part of the renovation process in the Chicagoland area, with $180 million in funding dedicated to that process.