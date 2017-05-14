A 23-year-old woman who disappeared on a hike in Montana last week has been found several days after rescuers began searching for her. Natalie Martinez reports.

After disappearing for six days on a hike in Montana, a Chicago-area woman took to Facebook to share her gratitude following her dramatic rescue.

"I am sorry this has taken so long, but I am still trying to process that this is real life," an emotional post from 22-year-old Madeline Connelly begins.

"I still do not have all my thoughts together, but I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to every Single person that was involved in me having gone missing," she continued.



Connelly and her dog Mogi were found alive and conscious on Wednesday after a nearly weeklong search, and she is now resting at home with her family as she recuperates from the ordeal.

"From everyone here in Montana to all back at home and to all the messages I received from all over the world, I cannot be more thankful. I am at an enormous loss of words," she wrote Friday.

She also gave thanks for nature, for being "so good to us" throughout her time in the wilderness.

President Trump Cites 'Made Up' Russia Story in Interview on Comey Firing

In an exclusive interview with NBC's Lester Holt, President Donald Trump said that when he decided to fire former FBI director James Comey, he said to himself: "You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story. It's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won." Michelle Relerford reports. (Published Friday, May 12, 2017)

"I am so grateful for the trees that kept us dry at night," she said, as well as "the birds that kept us company with the beautiful songs throughout the day, the dirt that provided us with a soft space to sleep at night, the little mice that kept me company" and both the moon and sunshine.

Connelly was reported missing after she failed to return from a hike on her way to a job prospect in Alaska. Family members said she was an experienced hiker, but a sheriff’s deputy who assisted in the dramatic helicopter rescue revealed that she had gotten turned around and pushed further into the wilderness.

Connelly ended her message with an update on Mogi, saying that her companion is "healthy and stoked to have a nice place to sleep."