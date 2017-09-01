The Chicago Cubs got some bad news on shortstop Addison Russell’s condition on Thursday, as an MRI revealed that he will miss even more time with plantar fasciitis than previously expected.

Russell was on a rehab assignment with the Iowa Cubs this week when he began feeling discomfort in the foot. The Cubs scratched him from his Wednesday start in Iowa and summoned him back to Chicago, where exams found that he will have to miss at least another three weeks with the injury.

The shortstop re-aggravated the plantar fasciitis in his right foot during his rehab assignment, the MRI revealed, and the Cubs were forced to push his timetable back.

Russell has been out of the lineup since Aug. 2. Javier Baez has been filling in for him at shortstop, but with the season nearing an end, Ben Zobrist could also see time at the position to give Baez a breather. Iowa infielder Mike Freeman is expected to be called up as well, and he could fill in at shortstop and potentially make his way onto the playoff roster.