Addison Russell Muscles Long Home Run Onto Waveland Avenue
Chicago Baseball

Chicago Baseball

Addison Russell Muscles Long Home Run Onto Waveland Avenue

The long ball was the first of the season for Russell, who hit six dingers in spring training this season

By James Neveau

    Getty Images
    Addison Russell high-fives teammates after hitting a long home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday afternoon.

    The Chicago Cubs have got plenty of home run hitters in their lineup, but one of their more underappreciated sluggers launched an incredible long ball on Thursday.

    That slugger is Addison Russell, who hit six home runs during spring training action earlier this year. On Thursday, the youngster not only belted his first home run of the season, but he made sure to earn the nickname of “Addison Muscle” with the blast, which landed on Waveland Avenue.

    Here is Russell’s prodigious bomb:

    Russell hit 21 home runs and drove in an impressive 95 RBI during the 2016 season, and he continued his strong hitting into the playoffs as he belted several big home runs, including a grand slam in Game 6 of the World Series against the Cleveland Indians.

    Going into Thursday’s action, Russell was batting .257 with four RBI and four strikeouts in the early going, but he had scored six runs in just 35 at-bats.

    Published 2 hours ago

