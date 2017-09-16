Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell was activated from the disabled list on Saturday, and he didn't miss a beat.

In the eighth inning of the Cubs' game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Russell pinch-hit for Kyle Hendricks, and he promptly blasted a long home run into the left field bleachers to give the team a 4-1 lead:

Russell has been out of the lineup since Aug. 3 with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, and was only activated from the disabled list on Saturday. Needless to say, he made a big impression.