Welcome Back: Addison Russell Makes Immediate Impact for Cubs

By James Neveau

    Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell was activated from the disabled list on Saturday, and he didn't miss a beat. 

    In the eighth inning of the Cubs' game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Russell pinch-hit for Kyle Hendricks, and he promptly blasted a long home run into the left field bleachers to give the team a 4-1 lead: 

    Russell has been out of the lineup since Aug. 3 with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, and was only activated from the disabled list on Saturday. Needless to say, he made a big impression. 

