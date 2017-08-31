Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has been recalled from his Iowa rehab assignment after aggravating his foot injury, the team revealed Wednesday.

Russell, who appeared in games for the Iowa Cubs this week as he tries to make his way back into the team’s lineup, will return to Chicago to be examined by team doctors, who will then decide on an appropriate course of action.

Russell has been out of the Cubs’ lineup since Aug. 2 with a foot injury, and now it appears that he will be out for even longer. With just 30 games left to go in the season, there is now some question about whether he’ll be ready for the start of the postseason, but the team will know more after he is examined by doctors.

One thing that is guaranteed is that the Cubs will need to try to find a back-up option at shortstop for Javier Baez, who has played every single game there since Russell went down. Manager Joe Maddon told the media on Wednesday that he has spoken to Ben Zobrist about playing a game at shortstop to give Baez a rest, but the Cubs could look to make a last minute move before Thursday’s waiver trade deadline.